While the majority of her fans think she is superwoman Cardi B is still the regular shmegular girl from The Bronx. She has officially given her thoughts on the pandemic and as expected she is keeping the same hood energy.

As spotted on HipHopDX the “Bodak Yellow” rapper isn’t taking any chances with catching the world’s most feared infection. In a video posted to her Instagram Bacalis made it clear she is taking things very serious when it comes to the CoronaVirus.

“Government, let me tell y’all mutahf***as something,” she started the clip with. “I don’t know what the f*** this CoronaVirus is about. I don’t understand how this sh*t was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this sh*t is on muthaf***in’ tour. And let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. You know what I’m saying? Like, sh*t got me panicking” she admitted.

Bardi when on to disclose that she too wasn’t taking the story line serious either. “A lot of you muthaf***as think it’s a joke like I was thinking, right?” she asked. “But that sh*t right there, just because you think you’re immune to it, guess what? You probably ain’t bitch ’cause a lot of that sh*t comes from muthaf***in’ China, bitch.”

She then went on to explain why her female a-alikes should plan accordingly when it comes to their day to day needs. “So if you wonder where your muthaf***in’ weave or your Fashion Nova muthaf***in’ packages haven’t arrived, guess what bitch? Coronavirus [laughs]! Coronavirus! I’m tellin’ you, sh*t is real! Sh*t is getting real.”

The CoronaVirus continues to spread. This week two NBA players tested positive and the outbreak continues to grow throughout the country.

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

Also On 97.9 The Box: