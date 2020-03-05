CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit To Avoid Coronavirus

Well alrighty then.

Danny Cotton of Worldstar

Source: TMZ / TMZ

The Coronavirus has people going to extreme measures to avoid getting sick. A WorldStar exec has apparently been kicking it in Asia, so at one point he deemed it in his best interest to fly in a full bodysuit.

Danny Cotton is the “WorldStar” exec (Director of Operations and A& R) in question and TMZ found his plight interesting enough to detail the struggle.

Reports the house that Harvey Levin built:

Danny Cotton hit several hot spots in Asia last month in the midst of CV hysteria … first in Hong Kong and then Malaysia. Cotton self-quarantined himself and his fiancee in an Airbnb rental property in Malaysia for 20 days. They were both fine, and wanted to stay that way.

Danny tells us he fully stocked the place with fruits and vegetables. His fiancee — she’s from China — convinced him to eat raw garlic to boost his immune system.

Cotton tells us after the quarantine period he and his fiancee wanted to come to the U.S. … but there was a big problem. She can’t get a U.S. visa because of the outbreak, so she had to return to China. What’s worse … she’s been told she may not get a visa for 2 years.

So, he made his way to Tokyo, where he boarded an ANA jumbo jet to take him home to L.A., leaving his fiancee far, far away.

Which now brings us to Danny’s bodysuit. He spent 14 hours looking more like Walter White than a bigwig in the world of hip-hop.

We got nothing. Stay safe, though. 

Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit To Avoid Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 56 mins ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 3 hours ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 5 hours ago
03.05.20
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite…
 20 hours ago
03.04.20
13 items
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline!
 20 hours ago
03.05.20
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 21 hours ago
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Meet The Milwaukee Father And Daughter That Inspired…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Model Slick Woods Gets Nipsey Hussle Face Tattoo
 1 day ago
03.04.20
The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales Are Up…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
MLB: OCT 13 NLDS - Game 4 - Dodgers at Mets
Carl Crawford Addresses Label Drama In New Interview:…
 2 days ago
03.03.20
12 items
Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos…
 2 days ago
03.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close