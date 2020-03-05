31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Kathleen Kennedy #WomensHistoryMonth

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list continues with one of Hollywood’s most powerful women. For nearly four decades, her name has appeared in the credits of numerous films ranging from the likes of Jurassic Park, Gremlins, Who Framed Roger Rabit, the Back to the Future trilogy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Color Purple, The Sixth Sense and more. Behind the scenes, she’s helped greenlit films that have resulted in over 25 Academy Awards. Meet Kathleen Kennedy, one of our 31 inspiring women.

The name Kathleen Kennedy may not be familiar to those who just go to the movies but behind the scenes, she’s a power player of the highest order. Since 1981 when she co-founded Amblin Entertainment with director Steven Spielberg and director/producer Frank Marshall, Kennedy’s name has been attached to many modern blockbusters.

From E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Kennedy helped blaze a career that has seen her work with some of Hollywood’s biggest names in JJ Abrams, Martin Scorcese, David Fincher, Frank Oz and more. In 2016, Vanity Fair called her the Most Powerful Woman in Hollywood, touting her style of leadership of as more akin to “Watch me work” as opposed to letting my words do the talking, a rarity in Hollywood where people constantly take credit.

Recently, Kennedy has taken on the mantle of President at LucasFilms, helming one of the most successful box office returns for a film franchise, ever. The latest batch of Star Wars films beginning with 2016’s The Force Awakens and running up to 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker have netted more than $5 billion at the box-office.

FUN FACT: In terms of fascinating starts, Kennedy’s may be rather interesting. Before she was a famous producer, she was Speilberg’s secretary at first, followed by an assistant. From there, she grew in every position until … well, you know the story.

QUOTE: “I know myself pretty well, and I know what I’m good at, but I also recognize when others may be better and so support and empower that.”

