A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.

Damien Randolph, 29, was arrested on Feb. 28 for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to Orleans Parish Jail records.

He is accused of shooting the child near University Medical Center on Mardi Gras day. Police reportedly said the man had been involved in a family argument when he pulled the gun, but the boy wasn’t the intended target.

He surrendered to NOPD around 7 a.m. on February 28, a spokesperson said. Police said the man is believed to be the child’s step-grandfather.

Randolph reportedly has a series of charges dating back to 2009, according to Orleans Parish Jail records. The bond for his most recent arrest is set at $100,000.

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home 1. PJ Morton and Mannie Fresh 1 of 15 2. Frank Ocean 2 of 15 3. Birdman 3 of 15 4. Wynton Marsalis 4 of 15 5. Bryant Gumble 5 of 15 6. Rocsi Diaz 6 of 15 7. Big Freedia 7 of 15 8. August Alsina 8 of 15 9. Wendell Pierce 9 of 15 10. Anthony Mackie 10 of 15 11. Sandra Bullock, resident 11 of 15 12. Lil Wayne 12 of 15 13. Solange, resident 13 of 15 14. Master P 14 of 15 15. Toya Wright 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old Boy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com