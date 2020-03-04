Model Slick Woods Gets Nipsey Hussle Face Tattoo

Robert Longellow

Obviously, Slick Woods was a major Nipsey Hussle fan. The famed model, who has recently been battling healthy struggle, recently got a large face tattoo in honor of the late rapper.

No, she didn’t get a photo of Neighborhood Nip on her face. She did get the word “Prolific” tatted above her left eyebrow, though.

Nipsey made me do it and @only1menace did it to help me,” was the caption of a photo she shared on Instagram of the new ink a few days ago.

If you don’t know, Nipsey spit, “I’m prolific, so gifted,” on “Victory Lap” off his 2018 album of the same name.

At the moment, Slick is undergoing treatment for stage 3 melanoma cancer. Recently she took a fall after suffering a seizure which led to a badly swollen face. Per current protocol, she took to social media to share her troubles.

Born Simone Thompson, Slick Woods came to fame thanks to her pronounced features, the low haircut and famously giving birth after walking the runway at Rihanna’s 2018 Savage x Fenty show.

We sincerely wish Slick Woods better health in 2020.

