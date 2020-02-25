CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges Accusing Him Of Staging An Attack Against Himself

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has officially pleaded not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago before then falsely reporting to the police.

According to reports from AP, Smollett, 37, entered a Cook County courthouse on Monday surrounded by his legal team and a flock of reporters. His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct, also telling Judge James B. Linn that she has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case. Linn set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, which means Smollett does not have to pay any of it and he was not taken into custody.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the same courthouse just last year, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of the charge, only a few weeks before the Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly announced it was dismissing the case. Smollett has repeatedly denied allegations from police that he staged the attack to get attention and possibly further his career.

The brothers who say they were hired by Smollett in the staged attack, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, were in court to observe Monday’s proceedings. If Smollett’s case does, in fact, make it to trial, they would be the state’s star witnesses. Their attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, told reporters outside court after the hearing that the brother appeared in court to “support the process.”

Throughout this entire process, Smollett has maintained his innocence. He even told reporters last year after the charges were dropped, “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of.”

The next court date for Smollett’s case is on March 18.

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

5 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Continue reading Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges Accusing Him Of Staging An Attack Against Himself  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 4 hours ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 6 hours ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 9 hours ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 10 hours ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close