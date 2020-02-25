CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Static Major Is The Musical Genius That We Need To Talk About

detail of a dj audio console

Source: Roberto A Sanchez / Getty

Today marks 12 years since the death of legendary producer Static Major, and it still seems as though the Grammy Award winning artist hasn’t gotten the #respeck he deserves as major player in the music game — no pun intended. Most of your faves were heavily inspired by Static:

The songwriter, singer and producer is the force behind artists like Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Lil Wayne and some of the biggest hits of the 90’s and 2000’s. Aaliyah spoke about Static being the pen behind her hit We Need A Resolution.

“It’s written by Static. And at the end of the song, they really don’t resolve anything, and that happens in life, so that’s really what that song’s about.”

Timbaland spoke about the late legend (whom he mentored over the years) in a 2011 Vibe interview, saying:

Static was a humble, nice guy—creative and talented. I always knew he was going to be big because he worked hard.”

After Static’s 2008 death, Wayne didn’t let a day go by without acknowledging his dear friend who penned the smash hit Lollipop for him.

“His initial intention was to help. He’s definitely to blame for my newfound success.”

Today’s producers and writers rarely speak about the impact that Static had on the game. Especially when it comes to R&B. So here’s a little refresher.  Hit the flip to check out these 11 songs you probably forgot Static Major was behind.

Static Major Is The Musical Genius That We Need To Talk About  was originally published on globalgrind.com

static major

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 4 hours ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 6 hours ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 9 hours ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 10 hours ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close