Slain HBCU Student Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Has Been Charged With Murder

Tanay Hudson

After being arrested last week, the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn has been charged with her murder. DeMarcus Little has been charged with malice murder after Gunn disappeared on Valentine’s Day and was later found dead, CNN reports.

“During the investigation enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant (for murder),” Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Todd Crosby said.

Little had already been accused of slashing Gunn’s tires and breaking her windows in her apartment with a brick earlier this month.

#HAPPENINGTODAY: Demarcus Little to appear in court on malice murder charges in relation to the #AnitraGunn case out of Fort Valley.https://t.co/P6EatI4BJQ — WGXA (@WGXAnews) February 24, 2020

Little’s father told The Macon Telegraph that his son is innocent and isn’t capable of such a heinous crime.

“He’s a good son,” his father Andre Little said. “He’s a sergeant in the United States Army, serving our country proudly. Never gotten in any trouble in his life…and he didn’t do this. He always loved Anitra. I pray that they find the killer … But my son didn’t do it.”

Little was arrested after her disappearance as a person of interest.

Gunn, 23, was reported missing February 15th after her family had trouble reaching her. After five days of searching, her body was found by a task force about four and a half miles away from Fort Valley State University’s campus where Gunn was a student. Her cause of death nor the condition her body was found it has been revealed.

“About 150 yards off the roadway he found a piece of the car or part of the car piece that we’ve been looking for. [We] found Ms. Gunn laying very close to part of that front bumper,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said during a news conference last week.

Gunn was last seen alive at Little’s aunt’s house. Little appeared in court on Friday in charges for the tire slashing and breaking her windows.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

Slain HBCU Student Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Has Been Charged With Murder was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: