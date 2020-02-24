On Tha Radar: How You Can OPEN For Springfest 2020 + Win Free Tickets!

Springfest 2020 is just a few weeks away and we’re doing it again. Remember last year for Break The Internet when we let the winner of On Tha Radar for the month open the show! We’re back at it again for Springfest. If you have the top track on our On Tha Radar leaderboard by March 13th, you get to open up the show and perform with TISAKOREAN, Trapboy Freddy, SIR, Mahalia, Inayah, Breland and Skip Marley.

Artists, you know you have to submit music to our On Tha Radar platform on Facebook HERE but curators – here’s the prize for you. The top curator at the end of the voting period gets TWO free tickets to the show? Sounds like a winner? We agree.

See the next page for contest rules.

