News
HomeNews

Katherine Johnson, NASA Hidden Figure And Acclaimed Mathematician Passes Away At 101

2015 Presidential Medal Of Freedom Ceremony

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Katherine Johnson, one of NASA’s famed Hidden Figures who helped power NASA’s first successful space missions has died. She was 101.

NASA confirmed Johnson’s passing on Monday.

As a member of NASA’s “Computer Pool,” Johnson was joined by a group of mathematicians whose data helped pave the way for successful space missions. By the time she retired in 1986, she had mapped the moon’s surface ahead of Neil Armstrong’s famous 1969 moon landing and also helped the Apollo 13 crew safely land back on Earth.

In 2017, Johnson’s life was the centerpiece of a film, Hidden Figures where the ladies of the Computer Pool dealt with racism, segregation, and shunning of their work. The film, which was a box office success, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson.

She was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 for her work in space travel.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine called Johnson an “American hero” who helped the nation “enlarge the frontiers of space.”

RELATED: NASA Names New Space Facility For Katherine Johnson Of ‘Hidden Figures’

RELATED: Lego Excites Girls About STEM With Toy Set Honoring ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers

 

Katherine Johnson

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 46 mins ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It”…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
New Boo Alert: Wendy Williams Is Dating An…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close