Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell Cam Runway Show [Video]

Even though she is still our regular, shmegular, degular girl from the Bronx Cardi B does not come ordinary when it comes to her projects. She shows us her magic once again with a new shoe unveil.

Reebok has collaborated with some of their endorsed talent in a series of unconventional runway shows to launch its new energy-return shoe, capturing the action on doorbell cams and kicking it out to the world. As spotted on High Snobiety Bardi has just released a promotional trailer for the upcoming sneaker.

Cardi B held her own runway show showcasing the disruptive, dynamic side to Reebok Zig Kinetica. In the clip shows a group of models wearing different colored hooded overcoats as they walk towards the door of an unassuming house. Each woman is wearing a cut out Cardi B mask as they flaunt their sass with each step. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reveals herself as the female last in line while carrying the new footwear.

She explained the direction in a formal statement. “Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video.”

Reebok is the first fashion brand to tap into this unexpected video platform and more doorbell cam runway shows are expected over the coming days and weeks from renowned creatives, musicians and athletes. You can shop the Zig Kinetica collection here.

