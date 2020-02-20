Just like most things in history, Black folks have managed to turn something monotonous and dull into something creative and fun.

Along with honoring the achievements of great African Americans throughout history this month, February is also observed to celebrate #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. People dress up as their favorite character or cosplayer, all while letting their melanin drip — cause why not.

Deku was my first cosplay 2 years ago! so why not start 28 days of black cosplay with him! pic.twitter.com/Gm7cKgG1fm — ˗ ˏ ˋ🍃𝓓𝓪𝓻𝓴 𝓮𝓵𝓯🍃ˎˊ ˗ (@BUBBLYZELDA) February 1, 2020

Each day of the month has a different theme:

It’s an annual social media event that lasts throughout all 28 days of February, created by cosplayer Chaka Cumberbatch (also known as Princess Mentality) to highlight and celebrate the existence of black cosplayers. This is done by sharing photos of black cosplayers to social media and tagging them #28DaysOfBlackCosplay.” -Bell Of Souls

Excited to see #28DaysOfBlackCosplay become #29DaysofBlackCosplay this year!

For years, I felt that I didn't fit the right "look" to cosplay, and hopefully this hashtag proves that Black cosplayers are just as talented and valid as anyone else! pic.twitter.com/x8O84m3IYu — AlexisVictorious (@YesThisIsAlexis) February 3, 2020

There’s still about 8 days left for you to find a costume. Hit the flip for some inspiration.

Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

kiyonnathewriter

Also On 97.9 The Box: