CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink

We ain't see anyone do one like this yet...

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

After Kobe Bryant’s shocking death, many of his friends, fans and admirers did what they could to memorialize the NBA legend and pay homage to his memory. From Shaquille O’Neal’s $8.24 Kobe burger which comes with 5 onion rings and 81 fries (that’s a steal!) to Spike Lee’s purple and gold Oscars outfit, the dedications are abundant and 2 Chainz is the latest to join in on the sentiments.

Yesterday the artist formerly known as Tity Boi took to his IG page to show off some new Kobe inspired ink and truth be told, it’s pretty cool if not down right original.

In the post Chainz is seen pulling up a pair of Lakers shorts to reveal a “2” on his right leg followed by a “4” on his left. The numbers are located next to his inner knees where he’d have to rock some ol’ 70’s style basketball shorts in order for fans to peep the tattooed tribute.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

It’s a pretty cool job done by Cultural Image Tattoo in LA. Chainz might have to copp a gang of short shorts and learn how to walk, stand and sit in specific positions in order for the ink to shine in the way it’s intended to, but hey, sacrifice was a big part of Kobe’s demeanor, right?

What y’all think of 2 Chainz tattoo? Let us know in the comments.

2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2 Chainz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 43 mins ago
02.12.20
Mya
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 2 hours ago
02.12.20
10 items
Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s…
 2 hours ago
02.12.20
2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s Oldest Son Zaire Writes A Loving…
 5 hours ago
02.12.20
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Denies Cheating Accusations, Confirms He’s Got Another…
 5 hours ago
02.12.20
Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed…
 14 hours ago
02.12.20
G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 24 hours ago
02.11.20
Nicki Minaj Talks Kendrick Lamar and Reveals New…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close