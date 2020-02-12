CLOSE
DaBaby Denies Cheating Accusations, Confirms He’s Got Another Baby On The Way With Another Woman

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Baby went full Baby.

DaBaby‘s name hasn’t let up off the headlines in months and now he’s confirmed he has another baby on the way after the mother of his daughter, MeMe, decided to expose text messages the “Bop” rapper exchanged with another woman. The woman complained that she didn’t “feel good” and Baby wanted to set a meet up with her.

DaBaby and MeMe were real cozy during Super Bowl week in Miami, which definitely prompted rumors that the two had gotten back together BUT this new info has everyone saying otherwise.

MeMe also claims that DaBaby is policing her though no one is entirely sure what she means by that. After the texts surfaced, DaBaby jumped on Instagram to confirm that while he indeed does have another child on the way, he and MeMe were not in a relationship when the child was conceived. The post was later deleted but Baby jumped on Instagram stories to further detail the situation.

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f***ing with me in any way, shape, or form,” he said. MeMe later seemingly responded by saying “a ‘man’ would never try to disable a woman.”

In between ALL of that drama, DaBaby is planning on hitting the road again for another tour and recently dropped the video for his latest single, “Shut Up”. You can watch it below.

RELATED: Meek Mill, DaBaby &amp; Summer Walker Headline 2020 Roots Picnic, Griselda Performing

RELATED: DaBaby Responds To Allegations He Assaulted A Hotel Worker In California

RELATED: DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Fight At Dallas Airport

dababy

