CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed Bro’

Those 'Kush & Orange Juice' vibes.

Wiz Khalifa It's Only Weed Bro

Source: Taylor Gang / Taylor Gang

As his fans wait for his next official album Wiz Khalifa is still catering to their needs. The Pittsburgh rapper has just dropped a new project that keeps things simple yet effective.

The Marijuana marvel teased at dropping some new tunes last week. On Saturday, February 8 he alerted his followers on Twitter that he will be making good on the missed promise.

The result was It’s Only Weed Bro. This seven-song drop finds the Taylor Gang boss man flossing his signature flows over some classic samples. Included in the throwback vibes are Mobb Deep’s “Survival of the Fittest”, Weldon Irvine’s “Morning Sunrise” which was famously used for Jay-Z’s “Dear Summer”, and Atlantic Starr’s “Silver Shadow”.

In terms of delivery and bars Wiz is right in pocket with his signature mix of weed, women and wanderlust. On “Smoking Section”, which borrows Common’s “The 6th Sense”, he reminds the Taylors he hasn’t missed a step. “You might think I got time to kill cuz I’m so real / a lot of ni***s I could checked this year but I’ma chill / I don’t have to say they fake in time they will / when it come to being certified I’m signed and sealed”.

View this post on Instagram

LINK IN BIO 💕 #taylorgang

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

The seven-track EP is a lead up to his yet to be titled eighth album due out this year. You can download It’s Only Weed Bro here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed Bro’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed…
 1 hour ago
02.12.20
G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
02.11.20
Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 11 hours ago
02.11.20
Nicki Minaj Talks Kendrick Lamar and Reveals New…
 12 hours ago
02.11.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…
 12 hours ago
02.11.20
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020…
 13 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We…
 14 hours ago
02.11.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 14 hours ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 1 day ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close