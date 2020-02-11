CLOSE
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020 Roots Picnic, Griselda Performing

The line up is looking nothing short of stellar.

Roots Picnic 2020

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The 2020 Roots Picnic is going down at the end of May, and the headliners are Meek Mill, DaBaby and Summer Walker.

Today (Feb. 11), Live Nation Urban & The Roots announced that the thirteenth annual “Roots Picnic” will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. For the second year in a row, the festival will be held at the Mann at Fairmount Park.

This year the festival grounds will boast 3 stages of “music, gaming, art and dialogue.”

Besides the aforementioned, other confirmed acts include Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy, Thundercat and more. The Roots will be curating a set that celebrates R&B Music with a “heavy emphasis on collaboration and creativity,” titled The Roots Present SOUL, that is set to feature special guests like Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild.

Black Thought and J Period’s annual “Live Mixtape” returns and is set to feature Buffalo hard body rappers Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher) as well as Wu-Tang Clan’s RAGU—Ghostface and Raekwon. Also on deac are a curation set to feature Meshell Ndegeocello: Reimagining Prince and This Thing Called Life and a live podcast experience that will include episodes of the Around the Way Curls Podcast, The Read and Questlove Supreme. Elliott Wilson will also be hosting a new CRWN episode.

For ticket info and more details, HEAD HERE. And if you’re a Citi cardmember you have access to purchase presale tickets starting today, Tuesday, February 11 until Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time via www.citientertinament.com

Check out the full lineup below.

LINEUP:
Meek Mill
Summer Walker
DaBaby
Snoh Aalegra
Burna Boy
Thundercat
The Roots Present Soul feat Musiq Soulchild, SWV & Brandy
Black Thought Live Mixtape feat. Griselda, Ghostface & Raekwon
Meshell Ndegeocello Reimagines Prince & This Thing Called Life
SiR
Baby Rose
Buddy
D’usse Palooza
Hardwork Movement
Phony Ppl
Aquildawud
Poundside Pop
Bren Joy
PODCAST STAGE:
Around the Way Curls Podcast
CRWN with Elliott Wilson
The Read Podcast
Questlove Supreme Podcast

