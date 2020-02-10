CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA

The world best-selling cognac has partnered with the NBA.

Hennessy x NBA

Source: Hennessy / NBA

Metta World Peace must have been on to something. Today (Feb. 10), the National Basketball Association announced a multiyear marketing partnership with Hennessy, making the cognac brand the Official Spirit of the NBA.

It doesn’t stop at the NBA as Hennessy will also be the official spirit of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League and USA Basketball.

Hennessy’s well-documented motto is “Never stop. Never settle,” which is very much on brand with its new partner.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra,” said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S., via a press statement. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation.”

Adds Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development, “Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments. As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball.”

The NBA and Hennessey will kick off its new partnership during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago (Feb. 14 – Feb. 16). Hennessy is an associate partner of the NBA Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles as well as a presenting partner of the pre-game red carpet.

 

 

Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 2 hours ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 5 hours ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 13 hours ago
02.09.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 15 hours ago
02.09.20
25 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 19 hours ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Don’t Count”…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
10 items
Meek Mill’s Banging Baby Mama Milan Harris Is…
 3 days ago
02.08.20
Common, Chance The Rapper Named 2020 NBA All-Star…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
CBS This Morning
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close