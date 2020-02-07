CLOSE
What Retirement? Nicki Minaj Brings The Barbz Out For “Yikes” [NEW MUSIC]

Earlier this week, before the Meek Mill dramaNicki Minaj teased a new single titled “Yikes” and the track is billed as a “set-up track” to her upcoming supposed fifth album.

“Yikes, I play tag and you it for life/Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes,” she raps on the chorus, after calling herself the “f*cking queen.” “Yikes, yes, it’s tight, but it doesn’t bite.” The now controversial Rosa Parks line remains as she says, “All you b*tches Rosa Parks/ Uh-oh, get your ass up.”

Press play on the single below.

Not now
Close