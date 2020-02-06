CLOSE
Karrine Steffans Is Pregnant

Congrats are in order.

Karrine Steffans Promotes "Confessions of a Video Vixen" in Harlem

Source: Orjan F. Ellingvag / Getty

Karrine Steffans, the woman the world came to know as Superhead, is pregnant. You care, maybe.

According to The Jasmine Brand, she is due sometime this summer. The infamous Hip-Hop groupie—it is what it is—turned author is pregnant with her second child by Everette Taylor, who is some sort of public speaker.

“Physically, I feel terrible,” she told The JB. “The nausea and insomnia are kicking my butt. But, emotionally, I am exhilarated!”

Hey more power to her, and we hope everything goes off without a hitch.

Last we heard from Superhead, her relationship with actor Columbus Short had an epic fallout back in 2016. The couple was actually married and well, that’s that.

Coincidentally, she also tells the JB that she met her current flame in 2016, on Twitter.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Karrine Steffans Is Pregnant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

