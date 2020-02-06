CLOSE
Future Paying For Son’s Legal Defense In Georgia Case

Future out here looking out for the first of his many seeds...

Future & Lil Baby Concert After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Last month week Future‘s oldest son, Jakobi was caught up in a gang sweep in Georgia and though he’s facing serious time for a few charges his father is making sure he has the best legal defense money can buy.

According to TMZ, the “Fine China” rapper is footing the bill for his sons lawyers to fight charges of illegal gun possession (with the serial numbers scratched off) and criminal gang activity even though his son listed himself as “indigent and in need of a public defender.” But it’ll still be a tricky situation as Jakobi is about to be tried in a state where 17-year-old’s are considered adults in a court of law.

Needless to say the situation has hit the Future family hard.

Jakobi’s mother, Jessica Smith, tells us she and Future have been on top of this legal matter, as they’re actively involved in his life. She adds, “Our son is a minor and to protect his well being in this trying situation, we ask that everyone please respect our privacy at this time.”

Good thing Future is a successful music star as it’s going to take a titan grip to keep a judge and jury from throwing the book at him in a Georgia court.

Hopefully, everything works out for the best.

