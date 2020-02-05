CLOSE
News
HomeNews

#BlackHistoryMonth: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?

Close-up of stop light

Source: Comstock / Getty

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world.

But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

 

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

#BlackHistoryMonth: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Biography ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Slated For…
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Disney+ To Bring Back ‘The Mandalorian’ For Season…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
Lil Wayne and Fiancé La’Tecia Thomas Show Off…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
Lil Wayne Claims He Has No Idea Why…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
8 items2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 5 hours ago
02.05.20
50 Cent Awarded Another $5K From Teairra Marie,…
 8 hours ago
02.05.20
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Were Not Protesting By Sitting…
 8 hours ago
02.05.20
Future’s Teen Son Arrested For Guns, Gang Activity…
 10 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting Baby Mama…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
You Care: Mo’Nique Comes For Oprah, Again
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Rapper Swindled $4.1 Million From Job To Fund…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020
 1 day ago
02.04.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Park…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
11 items
Black Excellence: The 11 Greatest Black Athletes Of…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close