Kendrick Lamar Biography ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Slated For Fall Release

“Everybody sit your b*tch ass down and listen to this true muthaf*ckin' story told by Kendrick Lamar on Rosecrans.”- Kendrick Lamar

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

After being announced more than two years ago, Kendrick Lamar’s biography has finally received a release date.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4) author Marcus J. Moore announced that Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated biography,  The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America, is officially scheduled to  drops this fall.

In an announcement made via Twitter, Moore revealed that“first biography of Kendrick Lamar” officially received a confirmed release date of October 13.

”After almost two years, I can thankfully say this: “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America” is out 10/13 via @AtriaBooks.”

Written by veteran journalist and music critic Marcus J. Moore, The Butterfly Effect serves as the definitive account of Lamar’s coming-of-age as an artist. In a statement from publishers Simon and Schuster, the publishing house notes that K. Dot’s ability to resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as a modern lyrical prophet is was ultimately solidified him an American icon.

In just under a decade since the release of his Good Kid, M.A.A.D. city LP, the Compton native has has deeply impacted the culture and proved himself to be one of hip hop’s most successful and influential artists, without conforming to Hollywood standards or limiting his content.

“The thirteen-time Grammy Award­–winning rapper is just in his early thirties, but he’s already won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, produced and curated the soundtrack of the megahit film Black Panther, and has been named one of Time’s 100 Influential People,” the blurb read. “But what’s even more striking about the Compton-born lyricist and performer is how he’s established himself as a formidable adversary of oppression and force for change. Through his confessional poetics, his politically charged anthems, and his radical performances, Lamar has become a beacon of light for countless people.”

The blurb also defined The Butterfly Effect in regards to Lamar. “The Butterfly Effect is the extraordinary, triumphant story of a modern lyrical prophet and an American icon who has given hope to those buckling under the weight of systemic oppression.”

Pre-orders for The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America can be made here.

