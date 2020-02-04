CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Swindled $4.1 Million From Job To Fund Struggle Rap Career

Chad Arrington, also known as Chad Focus, racked up the charges and created an image that he was a superstar rapper.

'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

As the old saying goes, “don’t sh*t where you eat” but that idiom must have missed the desk of a Baltimore rapper who is now facing serious time. Chad Arrington, known in the city as Chad Focus, pleaded guilty to stealing $4.1 million from his employer in order to fund the image that he had a buzzing Hip-Hop career.

Local outlet The Baltimore Sun has been following the trial of Arrington and on Monday (Feb. 3), details of his nefarious scheme to appear as if he was a superstar using an unnamed company’s corporate American Express card were laid out. Arrington used the card to buy plays on music streaming platforms, tags on social media, followers on social media networks, concert tickets and also buying large billboards that were displayed across the city.

The failed rapper took a plea deal which effectively dropped six other charges. Arrington has been ordered to pay back the $4.1 million he stole and faces up to 20 years in prison in May for his upcoming sentencing hearing. Arrington landed on the radar of investigators back in 2015 after incurring expenses marked for domestic and international travel in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Arrington didn’t work alone according to prosecutors, using a team of people to help him forge the signature of supervisors and the like. Based on the Sun‘s reporting, no other defendant was named in Arrington’s case but it was suggested several times that he did not act alone.

Chad Arrington is due in the Baltimore court on May 14.

Photo: Getty

Rapper Swindled $4.1 Million From Job To Fund Struggle Rap Career  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 7 hours ago
02.04.20
You Care: Mo’Nique Comes For Oprah, Again
 7 hours ago
02.04.20
Rapper Swindled $4.1 Million From Job To Fund…
 7 hours ago
02.04.20
Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020
 8 hours ago
02.04.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Park…
 11 hours ago
02.04.20
11 items
Black Excellence: The 11 Greatest Black Athletes Of…
 11 hours ago
02.04.20
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 14 hours ago
02.04.20
15 items
Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up If She’s Swirling…
 14 hours ago
02.04.20
Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun…
 17 hours ago
02.04.20
Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Future Sues His Own Alleged Baby Mama For…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
4 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Rapper Sentenced To 99 Years For Putting Hit…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
15 items
Gervonta Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
‘The Game’ Reboot No Longer Happening On The…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close