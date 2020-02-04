CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rihanna Will Receive The President’s Award At The 51st NAACP Image Awards

AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures&apos; &apos;Queen And Slim&apos;

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The NAACP announced that fashion icon and singer, Rihanna, will receive the coveted President’s Award at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award is given as a recognition of the recipient’s work not only in their respective field but in public service as well.

Related: The Lo Down: Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line Is In Formation With Popeyes’ Uniforms &amp; Rihanna May Have Found A New Rapper Boo [VIDEO]

President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, stated “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Outside of creating music, running her FENTY makeup line, and dropping items for Savage x Fenty–Rihanna also runs her own Foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation. CLF is named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite and was founded in 2012. The foundation supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world.

Related: Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna &amp; More In Podcast Interview [VIDEO]

Others who have been given the distinguished award include: JAY-Z, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali.

The Image Awards will be live on on BET, Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 8pm/7c .

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

3 photos Launch gallery

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

Continue reading Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

[caption id="attachment_3028289" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Caroline McCredie / Getty[/caption] Fenty Beauty raked in $100 million worth of sales in its first week. The massive launch is one of the endeavors that made Rihanna the richest female musician in the world. Combined with her music catalog, touring, Savage X Fenty lingerie collection and fashion deal with LVMH, Rihanna’s estimated net worth is $600 million. MUST READ: Will Rihanna’s Deal With LVMH Be The Key To More Black Women In Fashion? Fenty Beauty generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year, bringing the brand to $3 billion in sales. Through her latest endeavor with LVMH, Fenty will expand it’s brand with high-end clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry. Her net worth places her above other musicians like Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million). Rihanna isn’t the only Black woman to climb Forbes self-made millionaire list. Keep scrolling to see who else made it…  

Rihanna Will Receive The President’s Award At The 51st NAACP Image Awards  was originally published on hot963.com

Rihanna

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items
Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up If She’s Swirling…
 4 hours ago
02.04.20
Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun…
 7 hours ago
02.04.20
Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
Future Sues His Own Alleged Baby Mama For…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
4 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 24 hours ago
02.03.20
Rapper Sentenced To 99 Years For Putting Hit…
 24 hours ago
02.03.20
5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
‘The Game’ Reboot No Longer Happening On The…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
15 items
G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Has The…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Roc Nation Everything: Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership In…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Fugees Rapper Pras Owes $127K In Child Support,…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close