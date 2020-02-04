Rihanna Will Receive The President’s Award At The 51st NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP announced that fashion icon and singer, Rihanna, will receive the coveted President’s Award at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award is given as a recognition of the recipient’s work not only in their respective field but in public service as well.

President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, stated “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Outside of creating music, running her FENTY makeup line, and dropping items for Savage x Fenty–Rihanna also runs her own Foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation. CLF is named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite and was founded in 2012. The foundation supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world.

Others who have been given the distinguished award include: JAY-Z, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali.

The Image Awards will be live on on BET, Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 8pm/7c .

