General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies & Frosting

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

GM’s got that yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy, YUMMY, yummy. General Mills announced via their Dunkaroos twitter page that the epic 90’s snack is coming back this summer!

I don’t even like sweets, but I remember loving Dunkaroos as a kid. It’ll be interesting to see if they taste as great as we remembered them. Things that I used to like at 10 years old are disgusting to me at the age of 30. For instance, I could eat Easy Mac 7 days a week back in the day and not get tired of it. What the hell was wrong with me? Lol

Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

So ... Shawn Mendes somewhat broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad! The "If I Can't Have You" singer stripped down as part of the #MyCalvins campaign and people are going WILD over these new photos of him in nothing but his underwear. It's like, he has the face of a boyish kid but the body of a grown ass sex symbol! Mendes shared a bunch of the photos on Instagram showing off his ripped figure, chiseled abs, and seductive stares into the camera. He's not the only hot celeb in the ad as other celebs such as Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan and more all appear in a social media post shared by CK. Even some of Mendes' celeb friends didn't know how to react about how hot the photos were! See the pics and some fan reactions below!

