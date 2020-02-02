CLOSE
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In Your Black History Month Feels

Just like any other holiday, folks do whatever they can to stay in February to  get into the Black History month spirit. Black people are Black all day, everyday but even we need a shift sometimes from the traditional Black History Month celebration — like highlighting the same three heros, and listening to the same music, or watching the same old movies.

There’s nothing wrong with tradition, but in order to grow, you gotta switch it up sometimes. So we put together a list of dope films to watch on Netflix right now that will certainly get you into the Black History Month spirit.  Thank us later.

 

