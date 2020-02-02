CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?

The Bronx rapper will the Ops when it comes to cheating significant others. What a time.

Peter Gunz Cheaters Host

Source: press handout / Peter Gunz

If you said you saw this coming, we’ll call you a liar. Bronx rapper and former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Peter Gunz, born Peter Pankey, is the new host of long-running, put your philandering significant other on blast TV show Cheaters.

The “Uptown (Deja Vu)” rapper made the announcement a couple of days ago. Allegedly, he’ll be the first African American host of the show, following in the footsteps of Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco, and Clark James Gable.

You may at least remember Greco as the host who got shanked in a boat. Anyway, we say allegedly because there is no mention of the announcement on the social media channels of Cheaters. But, the brand’s last tweet was in May 2019, so we’ll give Gunz the benefit of a doubt.

Until then, there is no word on a start date to a new season of Cheaters with Peter Gunz as the host. Considering how his own cheating ways were a major LHHNY storyline, the irony of Gunz taking relationship scammers to task will be too entertaining to pass up.

Last we heard from Gunz, he was getting dragged on Twitter for allegedly knocking up a 19-year-old. It wasn’t true, but y’all didn’t care, so he got slandered anyway.

By our last count, Gunz is a father of 10, including rapper Cory Gunz.

 

Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?
 4 hours ago
02.02.20
Roc Nation Everything: Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership In…
 5 hours ago
02.02.20
Fugees Rapper Pras Owes $127K In Child Support,…
 6 hours ago
02.02.20
Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed…
 6 hours ago
02.02.20
Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New…
 1 day ago
02.01.20
19 items
Super Bowl LIV Big Game Ads Featuring, Lil…
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Offset Wanted All The Smoke With Club Goer…
 1 day ago
02.01.20
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 1 day ago
02.01.20
Pastor Troy Says He’s Not Homophobic After Lil…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
The First Trailer For ‘F9’ Has Arrived, Reveals…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices:…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Young Thug Hospitalized Again, Reason Unknown
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Been Bad: Kerry Washington Has Been Silently Slaying…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close