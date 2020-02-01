CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New Music Equipment

Luda out here giving back to the kids...

It’s been a hot minute since Ludacris’ been the talk of the town, but his latest tune isn’t for the Billboard charts, but for the school board in South Florida.

This past Wednesday the “Roll Out” rapper stopped by the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School for a surprise visit and much to the delight of it’s student body, blessed the school with $75,000 worth of new music equipment! Props!

According to NBC Philadelphia the 42-year-old artist/actor partnered with Stubhub to make the donation to the high school and explained why he decided to make the move.

“I understand the importance of music education,” Ludacris said. “It’s very important to me.”

The school’s band director, Kevin Segura, told NBC why the donation was so important to his students and how he hopes it helps them going forward.

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up,” said Kevin Segura, the school’s band director. “So these instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day.”

You’d think Nick Cannon would’ve done something like this with him starring in Drumline and getting that Mariah Carey alimony money and everything, but hey, at least someone did it.

Props to Luda for looking out for the kids. We need more of this from our favorite rappers.

Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New Music Equipment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New…
 10 hours ago
02.01.20
Offset Wanted All The Smoke With Club Goer…
 14 hours ago
02.01.20
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 15 hours ago
02.01.20
Pastor Troy Says He’s Not Homophobic After Lil…
 1 day ago
02.01.20
The First Trailer For ‘F9’ Has Arrived, Reveals…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices:…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
NBA All-Star Game Implements Changes To Honor Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Young Thug Hospitalized Again, Reason Unknown
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Been Bad: Kerry Washington Has Been Silently Slaying…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close