CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes They Settled Things

Parker famously had some beef with the late Bryant stemming from their days as Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

Los Angeles, Ca.,01/07/2007  Kobe Bryant celebrates with teammate Smush Parker as the Lakers beat

Source: Rick Loomis / Getty

Smush Parker was once teammates with the late Kobe Bryant and famously said in a 2009 interview that playing with the Los Angeles Laker superstar was “overrated.” Now, Parker is regretting that he never got a chance to settle things with Bryant and has offered a tardy word of apology.

As reported by TMZ, Parker, 38, was the starting point guard for the Lakers between 2005 and 2007, playing opposite of Bryant during his tenure. In an interview in 2009, Parker made the “overrated” quip which got a response from Bryant and it wasn’t kind in the least bit with Kwame Brown also catching strays.

Now with the tragic loss of Bryant over the weekend, Parker, like many others such as Shaquille O’Neal, are both wishing that the hands of time could go back to say one last thing to him.

From TMZ:

Despite the shots fired — in both directions — it’s obvious Smush is now hurting over Kobe’s death. He’s even more upset about never getting the chance to square things right with his former teammate face-to-face. Smush says he did apologize in a letter to Kobe, who never responded.

In retrospect, Smush says he now looks back on his 2 seasons with Kobe with pride because they shared great moments — like the 2006 home playoff game against the Phoenix Suns, when Smush hit a 3-pointer to bring the Lakers within 2.

O’Neal expressed similar sentiments in a recent episode of Inside The NBA that while he and Bryant long patched up their differences, there were still some words left unsaid.

Watch Smush Parker talking about his past with Kobe Bryant below.

Photo: Getty

Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes They Settled Things  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 9 hours ago
01.30.20
Erica Dixon Says Twins Received “Wishes of Death”…
 10 hours ago
01.30.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 10 hours ago
01.30.20
Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During…
 11 hours ago
01.30.20
Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission &…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Power Winter Block Party
Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 13 hours ago
01.30.20
Ciara Russell wilson nike sports awards
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 16 hours ago
01.30.20
15 items
Target’s Black History Month Line Is Finally Here…
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close