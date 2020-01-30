Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission & More [Video]

Entertainment News
| 01.30.20
Dismiss

On Friday, January 31st, Singer/TV Host Syleena Johnson will debut her latest album “Woman” and from what we have heard, it’s amazing. But how did Johnson, who is the co-host of the TV One Talk Show “Sister Circle,” and recently lost 50 pounds and participated in a fitness competitionhave enough time to create a new album?

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Johnson speaks on the balancing act and how her new endeavors helped her create the new project. Johnson also broke down one of the songs on the album “Believer,” and how submission between a man and a woman isn’t what people make it out to be.

Listen To Freelance Lover Below

Check out the interview on YouTube below!

 

 

ALSO CHECK OUT

Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

 

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

14 photos Launch gallery

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

Continue reading #Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission & More [Video]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 7 hours ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 9 hours ago
01.30.20
Erica Dixon Says Twins Received “Wishes of Death”…
 10 hours ago
01.30.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 10 hours ago
01.30.20
Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During…
 11 hours ago
01.30.20
Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission &…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Power Winter Block Party
Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 13 hours ago
01.30.20
Ciara Russell wilson nike sports awards
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 16 hours ago
01.30.20
15 items
Target’s Black History Month Line Is Finally Here…
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close