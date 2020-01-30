Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During Detainment [Video]

Offset got yet another reminder that despite his celebrity status he is still considered a threat by the law. He had a tense encounter with LA’s finest.

As spotted on Complex one third of the Migos was apparently out on the west coast for the Grammy Awards. On Wednesday, January 29 he and his some of his associates paid a visit to The Grove shopping mall in the City of Angels. The culture vultures at TMZ state local police were alerted that an unidentified male was spotted with a firearm inside the parking garage. According to the report the suspect left the scene and police caught up with the rapper while he was shopping.

What followed was a very tense back and forth between he and the badges. In video released by The Shade Room Offset is seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt asking them why was he being stopped. He is then aggressively pushed against the wall and handcuffed.

After a couple of hours of being detained Offset and another man were released shortly after midnight. According to several reports two other men copped to the hardware after two handguns were recovered. One was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and the other was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The “Clout” rapper was later seen that night and explained the situation as a misunderstanding. You can see him discuss the incident below.

