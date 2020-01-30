CLOSE
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Rapper-actor-producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the latest celeb to recieve a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony comes 10 days before the finale of the Starz crime drama he produces and appears in, “Power.”

The star is the 2,686th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Curtis James Jackson III in the New York City borough of Queens on July 6, 1975, Jackson rose to fame with his 2003 debut studio album “Get Rich or Die Tryin,”‘ which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the best-selling album of 2003, selling 12 million copies worldwide. “Get Rich or Die Tryin” brought Jackson three Grammy nominations for best rap album and best male rap solo performance for “In Da Club,” which also brought him a best rap song nomination.

Jackson quickly became known as one of the more controversial celebrities, and in his almost two decade career, not much has changed.

According to Variety, Jackson told reporters in the lobby of the Beverly Hills Four Seasons, “Look, OK, it’s like this: When I’m having a good moment and everything’s positive, then I’m Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — mogul, producer, executive producer, actor. But then as soon as something goes wrong, as soon as anything goes wrong, then it’s 50 Cent, rapper. It’s a balance, right?”

Congrats to 50 on all of his success!

50 Cent To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

