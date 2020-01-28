CLOSE
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica, Cuba

Other regions under the warning are the Cayman Islands, and parts of Mexico.

Negril in Jamaica

Source: Molly Aaker / Getty

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along with Jamaica, Cuba, the Cayman Islands and parts of Mexico are under the warning.

As reported by The Weather Channel, the 7.7-magnitude earthquake was reported at around 2:10 ET and was felt as far north as parts of Miami according to initial reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the quake rests just northwest of Jamaica, and on the southeastern coast of Cuba, taking place six miles deep at the line of the Oriente Fault.

The National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cautioned that waves between 1 to 3 feet are possible for Jamaica, Cuba, Belize, Honduras, Cayman Island, and Mexico.

Via Twitter, a handful of users are sharing video footage as the quake took place. Credit should be given to the user accounts connected to the videos.

This story is developing so we will return with updates as they happen.

Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica, Cuba  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

