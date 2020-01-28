CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The tragic loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other passengers gave way to this moving track.

Bad Bunny in the press room for 20th Ann...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the other passengers that passed over the weekend is heavy on the hearts and minds of many. Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny released a tribute to the NBA legend titled “6 Rings,” which pays tribute to the Black Mamba and Gigi.

The track opens with audio footage of Bryant’s 81-point display in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors, one of the most brilliant offensive displays in the modern NBA era. Over a trap styled track, Bad Bunny’s melodic flow fits well with the mood, and at one point he references the aforementioned game that played during the intro.

Bad Bunny also makes mention of Gianna Bryant in the track while also offering up prayerful words for the fallen. Near the end of the track, Bunny raps in one of the few English parts “Black Mamba forever” before the track splices in Bryant’s final game speech from 2016 where he ended it with “Mamba out.”

Check out Bad Bunny’s “6 Rings” below.

Photo: WENN

Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In Honor Of Kobe Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe…
 4 hours ago
01.28.20
Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In…
 5 hours ago
01.28.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Revealed
 6 hours ago
01.28.20
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 8 hours ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 9 hours ago
01.28.20
Meek Mill vs. Nicki Minaj & Hubby Started…
 11 hours ago
01.28.20
Fans Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The…
 19 hours ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 20 hours ago
01.28.20
50 Cent Checks MSNBC’s Alison Morris Over Her…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 1 day ago
01.27.20
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At Texas High School Ordered…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 2 days ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close