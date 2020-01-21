CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before The Super Bowl

Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots

Source: Jared Wickerham / Getty

Saturday Night Live has revealed their next two hosts and musical guests of the winter and one of them happens to have some Houston ties. None other than JJ Watt is making his SNL debut on February 1st!

Watt will be joined by musical guest Luke Combs on the night before Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The next week should be absolutely fabulous as RuPaul will assume hosting duties and Justin Bieber returns to the SNL stage. If we had any guess, Bieber would be probably performing “Yummy” and perhaps, a brand new single? We can only hope.

Of course, JJ was hype.

Both Ru and Bieber showed their excitement for their night.

The show resumes on January 25 with Adam Driver hosting and Halsey as the musical guest. Are you hype to see what JJ can do on SNL?

RELATED: JJ Watt Tweeted His Phone Number and He’s Responding to Texts!

RELATED: Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”

JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before The Super Bowl  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 8 hours ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 10 hours ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 10 hours ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 11 hours ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 11 hours ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 15 hours ago
01.21.20
95 items
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban…
 1 day ago
01.20.20
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
DJ Screw
Watch The 'All Screwed Up' Trailer
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 1 day ago
01.20.20
Michelle Obama Shares Star-Studded Workout Playlist
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Vic Mensa Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Brass Knuckles
 3 days ago
01.19.20
Happy Birthday Mac Miller: A Look Back At…
 3 days ago
01.19.20
Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Reportedly End Three-Year Relationship
 3 days ago
01.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close