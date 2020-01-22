CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets To See An Advance Screening Of ‘Birds Of Prey’!

Birds Of Prey trailer

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Keep it locked to A G & A Pimp Monday, January 27th through Friday, January 31st from 2pm-7pm where they will be hooking you up with a pair of reserved seats to see Birds of Prey at the advanced screening on Wednesday, February 5th!

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion &amp; Normani Link Up For “Diamonds” [VIDEO]

 

birds of prey

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 19 hours ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 22 hours ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 24 hours ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
95 items
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
DJ Screw
Watch The 'All Screwed Up' Trailer
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Michelle Obama Shares Star-Studded Workout Playlist
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Vic Mensa Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Brass Knuckles
 3 days ago
01.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close