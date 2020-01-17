CLOSE
Enter Our I Am The Dream Contest And Win $10,000 In Prizes!

I Am The Dream Contest

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is upon us and we’re doing things a little bit differently in regards to speeches and Dr. King’s Dream. Hardbody Kiotti and 97.9 The Box are teaming up with Justin Martin of Godsey Martin Law Firm & McDonald’s for the I Am The Dream contest where we’re giving away $10,000 in prizes.

All you have to do is drop a freestyle of positivity to the track below. No cussing and you must include “Martin Luther King’s Legacy” in your rap. First place wins $5,000, second place wins $3,500 and third place wins $1,500. Now, how do you properly submit? Upload your video to Instagram and tag #IAMTHEDREAM, @HARDBODYKIOTTI, @JUSTINTHELAWYER and @979THEBOX. The contest starts on January 20 and ends on February 6th.

Good luck!

i am the dream contest

