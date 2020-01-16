CLOSE
Hip Hop 4 Health
‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Weight Loss Progress

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

We all remember when Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity pushed her friend Sierra out her door for dumping her plate of fried chicken breast in the sink. Sierra’s intentions were good, but her delivery — not so much. Tokyo wasn’t quite ready to embark on the lifestyle change her friend was on that’s OK, because something as dramatic as weight loss should be approached on your own time.

It looks like Tokyo is on that time now and made a health change that has produced great results. The rapper turned reality TV star (and overall entertaining gal) revealed her dramatic weight loss on social media and we couldn’t be happier or more proud of her.

Tokyo has been working hard in the gym and has the results to prove it. Using Body By Ted’s online gym program, Tokyo she’s several pounds and aims to drop 50 pounds in two months.

Tokyo also changed her diet and is eating healthier. She credits Miss 404 Chef with her meals. Glad to see Tokyo making changes to get her to her best self.

'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Weight Loss Progress

