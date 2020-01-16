CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Passes Away At 75

Unite In The Fight... To Knockout Bullying

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Rocky Johnson, a former Tag Team Champion, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has passed away, the WWE confirms. He was 75 years old.

Born Wayde Douglas Bowles on August 24, 1944, Johnson’s career began in the mid-1960s when he wrestled for the National Wrestling Alliance. He rose to prominence across the country when he began working for the WWE in 1983, capturing the tag team titles with Tony Atlas in December of that year.

He retired from the ring in 1991 and had a hand in training his son, The Rock for his own in-ring career as arguably the most successful wrestler in history. In 2008, The Rock inducted his father in the WWE Hall of Fame as one of wrestling’s most influential talents and individuals.

Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Passes Away At 75  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 24 mins ago
01.16.20
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 1 hour ago
01.16.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 3 hours ago
01.16.20
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 20 hours ago
01.15.20
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking…
 20 hours ago
01.15.20
Offset Settles His $200K Debt With Uncle Sam
 21 hours ago
01.15.20
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 23 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
WNBA, Union Unite For Historic CBA That Raises…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Cardi B Ponders A Possible Future in Politics…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
O.T. Genasis Is Back With Another Gang Banger…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close