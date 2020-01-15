CLOSE
Offset Settles His $200K Debt With Uncle Sam

The IRS is once again proving to be the Deebo of the rap game...

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

They say the only two things that are certain in life are death and taxes and while you might be able to cheat death, Uncle Sam has constantly proven he will take no shorts.

From Al Capone to Fat Joe, the IRS has proven no level of gangsta will scare them away and knowing that he could be the next in line to end up behind bars for getting cute with the tax man, Offset has officially paid his $210K tax lien he was hit with this past August. According to The Blast, the Migos rapper quietly settled his debt with Uncle Sam, but because he fronted for so long he ended up paying much more than he should have.

The original amount owed was $146,845.83, but $15k was added in interest and another $18k in penalties. The lien was originally filed against one of the properties Offset purchased with his wife Cardi B.

We get tight when we have to pay an extra $100 on our taxes for whatever reason, imagine owing an extra $18,000?! Then again he’s balling so that’s probably just pocket change to him.

The settlement comes on the heels of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff settling a $1 million dollar with fashion stylist, Marcus Clark. Needless to say, 2019 hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts for the ATLien as he still has a $47,000 lawsuit to deal with as a jeweler says he sold Offset $110K in ice but was only compensated $63,000.

Meanwhile Cardi B gifted the rapper a cool $500,000 in cash for his birthday just last month. That alone was more than enough to rid him of his lawsuits, but no one likes to spend money on things like debts, right?

