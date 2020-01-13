Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

| 01.13.20
Singer Jac Ross‘s voice has been compared to some of the greats such as Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. His vocal abilities will be on full display as he is set to perform at Urban One Honors. Ross talks about what you can expect to see on stage, we learn more about his music and why we need truth in today’s content.

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford

Source: TV One / Urban One

You can see Jac Ross perform live on stage along with Eric Benet, Ne-Yo, Wale at Urban One Honors, 1.20.20 exclusively on TV One!

Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday's taping.

 

