CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Here

He might not be the Joker we wanted, but he might be the Morbius we need...

Jared Leto as Morbius

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony

After months of speculation and teasing from Black Ty, pics have finally leaked of their latest Spider-Man spinoff film, Morbius, and from the looks of it, the character is pretty spot-on.

While rumors of a full-length trailer dropping sometime soon (possibly this week) have yet to be fulfilled, screen aps from what seems to be the trailer in question have hit Twitter and boy does it look bloody good.

The first leaked pic depicts the iconic image of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) right after he becomes the living vampire known as Morbius in the original Marvel comics.

The second picture shows Leto walking in an alleyway but what caught everyone’s eye is a poster of Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man on the wall with “Murderer” spray painted across it. Now this is interesting as it was Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man who was labeled a murderer thanks to the events that unfolded at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, not McGuire’s.

Eagle-eyed Spidey fans were also quick to point out that the Spider-Man image used is that of Playstation 4’s Spider-Man video game which dropped late last year, but was in fact Tobey’s version of the character. That being said we’re not sure which incarnation of the Spidey character Morbius director Daniel Espinosa is referencing in his film.

What we do know is that Morbius is supposed to be taking place in the same universe that saw Tom Hardy turn into the lethal protector known as Venom, so we do expect a Venom nod at some point of the film.

Rumors also have it that J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson (who labeled Spidey a killer in Far From Home) is slated to reprise his Spider-Man hating role in Morbius, but Sony and Marvel have work out the details of that appearance.

Either way the two screenshots alone have us excited about the possibilities.

UPDATE: Here’s the full trailer!

Watch The New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Here  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
And Baby Makes 10: KeKe Wyatt Welcomes Her…
 3 hours ago
01.13.20
A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life…
 4 hours ago
01.13.20
15 items
Future & Lori Harvey Seemingly Make It Official…
 5 hours ago
01.13.20
Roddy Ricch | New Heat
Roddy Ricch Has The No. 1 Album &…
 5 hours ago
01.13.20
SMFH: Antonio Brown Hurls “Bag Of D*cks” At…
 9 hours ago
01.13.20
Jared Leto as Morbius
Watch The New ‘Morbius’ Trailer Here
 10 hours ago
01.13.20
Another Exit: Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020…
 11 hours ago
01.13.20
15 items
2020 Oscar Nominations: Lupita, J. Lo, Beyoncé Snubbed
 11 hours ago
01.13.20
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 12 hours ago
01.13.20
Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]
 12 hours ago
01.13.20
7 Times Mary J. Blige Reminded Us That…
 2 days ago
01.12.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Jillian Michaels For Diabetes…
 2 days ago
01.12.20
Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As…
 2 days ago
01.11.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Throw Down in New Fight…
 2 days ago
01.11.20
Memphis Mother Of 11 Facing Eviction Refutes Claims…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
10 items
Social Media Mourns Passing Of New Orleans Bounce…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close