Like we always do around this time, 97.9 The Box is teaming up with Shabana Motors to give you a chance to kick off 2020 with $20,000 in your pocket!

How do you enter? Easy! Listen for the SONG OF THE HOUR at 7 AM, 9 AM, 5 PM, 7 PM and 9 PM OR you can register on-site at the Shabana Motors location.

Check out the contest rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: