CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x adidas Teaser [Video]

Get your coins together.

Beyonce x adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

Beyoncé is about to give labels a run for their money in the fashion game. She has just given the masses a sneak peak at her upcoming sportswear drop and the BeyHive all here for it.

As spotted on High Snobiety your favorite queen’s queen has released more visuals for her Ivy Park x adidas collection. On Thursday, January 9 she took to her Instagram account with some photographs from the forthcoming campaign. The “If I Were A Boy” singer is featured sporting a maroon and orange outfit with matching boots while sitting on a bicycle with gold detailing.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She followed things up with a stunning video teaser that intends to not only get her fans further hyped about the release but also remind them that they should remain fearless. Here some different outfits are highlighted including some tights, sneakers and a track suit for men.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Lastly she hit us with a shot of her kneeling her while wearing an adidas three striped adorned pleated skirt with a exaggerated balloon sleeves.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

In an interview with ELLE she detailed how males have also shown heavy interest in the new line. “The way [men] have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules” she explained. “I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

The Ivy Park x adidas collaboration will be released January 18.

Photo: adidas

All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x adidas Teaser [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mardi Gras 2015 - Krewe Of Bacchus Parade
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 1 hour ago
01.09.20
Atlanta Robbin' Season Still
‘Atlanta’ Set To Return To TV With Two…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 3 hours ago
01.09.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…
 3 hours ago
01.09.20
All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x…
 4 hours ago
01.09.20
Joycelyn Savage Turns Herself In After Azriel Clary…
 7 hours ago
01.09.20
15 items
Black Twitter Hands Over “Black Card” Privileges With…
 8 hours ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 9 hours ago
01.09.20
19 items
Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha…
 10 hours ago
01.09.20
Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Martin Lawrence Reveals Truth About The End of…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
MTV’s ‘True Life: Crime’ To Cover Mysterious Death…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Fight At Dallas…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close