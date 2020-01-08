CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Iran Fires More Than A Dozen Missiles At US Forces In Iraq

U.S. troops who reside at Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase, have been hit with a rocket attack, according to multiple media reports.

It has been reported the White House is aware of the tragic news and has released a statement saying President Trump has been briefed and is keeping a close eye on the situation at hand.

The Pentagon issued several statements obtained by multiple news outlets regarding the unfortunate news. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said, “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq,” going on to say “it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.” Washington Post reporter Andrew deGrandpre sent out the statement shortly after.

 

 

A U.S. military official confirmed at least six rockets have hit the base so far, the Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief said.

 

Iran vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran’s top military general in an airstrike. The number of injuries or casualties is unknown at this time.

 

Iran Fires More Than A Dozen Missiles At US Forces In Iraq  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Drake Teases New Collaboration with Future, “Life Is…
 9 hours ago
01.07.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is…
 9 hours ago
01.07.20
Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship, Government Welcomes Her…
 9 hours ago
01.07.20
Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed & Their Younger Brother…
 10 hours ago
01.07.20
Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage &…
 10 hours ago
01.07.20
Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife…
 12 hours ago
01.07.20
Creep Daddy: Adrien Broner Caught DM’ing Underage Bhad…
 13 hours ago
01.07.20
58 items
Forever Blue: All The Times Blue Ivy Carter…
 15 hours ago
01.07.20
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
10 items
It’s A Wrap: Dirty Macking Duo Apryl &…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
First day of Harvey Weinstein trial
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter…
 3 days ago
01.05.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close