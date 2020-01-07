CLOSE
Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship, Government Welcomes Her With Open Arms

Trump has her feeling some type of way.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While Cardi B lives a life most would kill for she is still as regular shmegular as everyone else. She has concerns about America’s safety and is considering busting a move to the mother land.

Billboard is reporting that the Bronx Bombshell has her eyebrow even further raised at our President. Donald Trump’s recent airstrike against Iran has caused many United States citizens to be on high alert; including Bardi. On January 3 she took to Twitter to vent and detail her plans. “Naaaaa these memes are f***in [funny] but sh*t ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.” she wrote.

Naturally the tweet went viral and caught the attention of Nigerian officials. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, responded to Becalis directly saying she is welcome anytime. “We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience .”

This is not the first time the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has expressed her love for the West African country. In December she toured the land as part of her headlining the Livespot X Festival in Lagos. Not only did she take in some local culture but she also helped local children via a brief philanthropic visit.

Let’s hope she stays put long enough to release her highly anticipated album.

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship, Government Welcomes Her With Open Arms  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

