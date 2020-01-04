CLOSE
Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In 2020

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

It seems in 2020 Drake is playing his cards with much candor. He has a confirmed his critically acclaimed show will he returning for another run.

As spotted on Hypebeast the highly rated show Top Boy will be returning to Netflix. While there was no formal announcement from the streaming giant GRM Daily got Drizzy to spill the tea. In an Instagram post the UK based publication revealed the drama did great numbers in 2019 and asked “Will we see a new series in 2020? 🤔🤞”.

View this post on Instagram

Will we see a new series in 2020? 🤔🤞

A post shared by GRM DAILY (@grmdaily) on

The “God’s Plan” rapper dropped a comment saying “Of course.” As one of the executive producers for the series this seems all the confirmation the people need as Aubrey was critical in getting the show back on air after being canceled after its second season. As a fan of the program Drake flexed his Hollywood power along with Maverick Carter to acquire the rights for Top Boy. Series 3 premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2019. Series 4 is expected to launch in late 2020.

Photo: Netflix

Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In 2020  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

