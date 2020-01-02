CLOSE
Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Was Happy To Be Away From R. Kelly After Annulment

'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' starts airing tonight.

R&B singer Aaliyah and hip-hop mogul Damon Dash are on hand

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries on Lifetime was a ratings and social media monster and helped lead to new felony charges against the R&B crooner. So a sequel was inevitable and in a new clip for the re-up, Damon “Dame” Dash says the late singer Aaliyah wanted nothing to do with R. Kelly after their now infamous marriage was annulled.

TMZ got its hands on a clip from Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning that finds the Roc-a-fella Records co-founder spilling the tea on what Aaliyah thought of her ex-mentor.

“Aaliyah was like the sacrificial lamb for all that, bro,” says Dash, who dated her for a time, when she was of age. “‘Cause she didn’t deserve none of that. [She] was good, good soul. Good girl…and wasn’t even really so resentful like, let that man live, but keep him the f*ck away from me. She was just happy to be away.”

Dash went on to emphasize the audacity of R. Kelly marrying a child (Aaliyah was 15 at the time).

However, it must be mentioned that Dash didn’t squash the eventual collaboration of Jay-Z, and thus Roc-a-fella, with R. Kelly on not one but two Best of Both Worlds compilation albums and a tour. The latter went kaput after R. Kelly’s alleged diva behavior and claims that the Roc wanted to bless him with a fade. Dash is also facing a $50 million lawsuit for accusations of sexual battery.

R. Kelly’s ex-tour manager Demetrius Smith detailed getting a fake ID in order for the singer to marry the then underage Aaliyah. The revelation led to new charges of bribery for R. Kelly, who is currently under federal custody and facing trial in Chicago and New York.

Don’t expect the Pied Piper to get out, for a long time. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning starts airing Thursday (Jan. 2) on Lifetime at 9am ET.

Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Was Happy To Be Away From R. Kelly After Annulment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

