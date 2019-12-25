CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video]

The star studded event look magical.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Puff Daddy just celebrated a milestone in his life as expected he celebrated it like no one else. By the looks of it he made history.

As spotted on Billboard the mogul turned 50 and his birthday party was a night to remember. As per the millions of shares on social media the event had the who’s who of celebrity in attendance. In the house was Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Offset, Dr. Dre, Kobe Bryant and many more. The crowd was treated to a live performance by Mary J. Blige and of course the music filled the room all night.

While only a select few were invited Diddy blessed the world with an inside peek to the festivities. On Monday, December 23 he shared a recap of the scene to his social media feeds. “A night to remember, you have to see it to believe it! WATCH THIS. A film by @gibsonhazard and @jakbannon” he wrote. Staying true to his signature over the top lifestyle he two minute clip feels like a short film with a dramatic introduction and a black and white theme. Within that 120 seconds it is clear Black excellence was redefined that evening.

You can watch the visuals below; but prepare to be in your feelings though.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
The Top 10 Viral Moments Of The Decade
 4 hours ago
12.25.19
Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic…
 6 hours ago
12.25.19
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 1 day ago
12.24.19
Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As…
 2 days ago
12.23.19
15 items
Sorry Ladies: Man Says Alleged DaBaby Meat Photo…
 2 days ago
12.23.19
Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Calls Eddie Murphy A “Hollywood…
 2 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 3 days ago
12.22.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 3 days ago
12.22.19
21 items
We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged…
 4 days ago
12.22.19
RIP Mama Cax: Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes…
 4 days ago
12.22.19
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Blackfishing In Cover Photo
 4 days ago
12.21.19
Dwyane Wade Gives Powerful Speech On Importance Of…
 5 days ago
12.21.19
The Grudge poster
The Grudge
 5 days ago
12.20.19
Chance The Rapper & Common To Headline NBA…
 5 days ago
12.20.19
10 items
Sorry Ayesha: Steph Curry Allegedly Had His Lightskint…
 5 days ago
12.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close