Earl Simmons, aka DMX turned 49 years old earlier this must, and it’s safe to say that the hip hop legend seems to be in a much better space than he was a few years ago. X has had lots of ups and downs in his lifetime, but he never failed to keep us entertained and inspired with his rowdy energy and unorthodox spiritual ways.

Friend and Ruff Ryders affiliate Swizz Beatz took to Instagram last week to wish X a happy bday, and proclaimed the Dark Man is indeed his favorite rapper of all time. 

 

Who knew that the X’s birthday was just one week before Christmas? No wonder he nailed his rendition of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer — and X fans want more.

 

Today also marks the 21st anniversary of his second studio album Flesh Of My Flesh. Damn, time flies. 

 

DMX’s Rendition of ‘Rudolph’ still goes down as one of the best in music history.

Although the official remix is available for download, we had to take it back to the original:

 

The world is a much better place with X in it.

DMX-Mas: Fans Are STILL Plotting For A DMX Christmas Album  was originally published on globalgrind.com

